Brass hose connector 3/4" with Aqua Stop
Kärcher brings you the Aqua Stop ¾” hose connector, which allows you to disconnect your hose without any accidental soaking.
The universal Aqua Stop works with all standard hose systems to keep your hose secure. With extra-long teeth, the Aqua Stop function lets you disconnect from any spray gun or sprinkler without splashing. Its soft rubber grip makes connecting and disconnecting simple, allowing you to connect and release your hose from any connection without making a mess. Safely disconnect accessories from your hose without spraying. The ¾” hose connector with Aqua Stop is ideal to use as part of the Kärcher Rain System to irrigate plants and for cleaning garden walls, furniture and tools.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing.
High-quality brass hose connector
- Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
- For easy handling and better attachment
Suitable for 3/4'' hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|52 x 38 x 38
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.