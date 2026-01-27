The universal Aqua Stop works with all standard hose systems to keep your hose secure. With extra-long teeth, the Aqua Stop function lets you disconnect from any spray gun or sprinkler without splashing. Its soft rubber grip makes connecting and disconnecting simple, allowing you to connect and release your hose from any connection without making a mess. Safely disconnect accessories from your hose without spraying. The ¾” hose connector with Aqua Stop is ideal to use as part of the Kärcher Rain System to irrigate plants and for cleaning garden walls, furniture and tools.