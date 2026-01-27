Brass hose repair connector 3/4"
This brass hose connector from Kärcher is ideal for connecting and repairing garden hoses that have an internal diameter of ¾ inch.
This robust and durable hose pipe connector is ideal for semi-professional use in all gardens. Repairing hoses can be costly, and this hose repair connector provides a cost-effective and simple solution that is ideal for keen gardeners. Suitable for all common garden hoses, this hose pipe connector is made using high-quality and durable brass. Able to withstand various water pressures, this brass hose connector is guaranteed to have a long service life, even with frequent use.
Features and benefits
Made from brass
- High-quality, durable material.
Hose connection
- For connecting two hoses or for repairing damaged hoses.
For connecting hoses with mit 1/2" and 5/8 (2.645-102.0) 3/4" (2.645-103.0) inner diameter
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|48 x 38 x 38
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.