This robust and durable hose pipe connector is ideal for semi-professional use in all gardens. Repairing hoses can be costly, and this hose repair connector provides a cost-effective and simple solution that is ideal for keen gardeners. Suitable for all common garden hoses, this hose pipe connector is made using high-quality and durable brass. Able to withstand various water pressures, this brass hose connector is guaranteed to have a long service life, even with frequent use.