Brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer
This brass ¾” tap connector from Kärcher is both robust and durable – two essential qualities needed for a tap connector suitable for heavy-duty use.
Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water – gardening doesn’t have to be a chore. Simplify gardening with the Kärcher garden watering system, taking advantage of our range of high-quality accessories and brass connectors that are perfect for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality brass tap connector has a ¾” thread with a ½” thread reducer for connection to two thread sizes. Suitable for use with hoses watering gardens, food plants, and also cleaning garden furniture and tools, this brass tap connector is robust and durable, with a rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and better attachment. When it comes to efficient garden watering, having secure connections is vital in order to avoid wasting water, as well as time and energy. This brass tap connector comes with a comfortable rubber ring on the handle, making this connector convenient and comfortable for your use while being secure.
Features and benefits
High-quality tap connection made of brass
- Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
- For easy handling and better attachment
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4 + G1/2
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|44 x 37 x 37
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.