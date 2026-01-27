Two-way brass connector
This Kärcher 2 way brass hose connector is a tough tool that is ideal for connecting two hoses, and also for extending the length of your hoses.
Made from durable, high-quality brass, this connector is suitable for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This hose extension connector from Kärcher can be used as part of the Kärcher Rain System, allowing you to extend and connect hoses to suit the needs of your garden. The Kärcher 2 way brass hose connector is compatible with all commercially available click systems, and can be used with most garden hoses. This durable connection piece is sure to come in handy for gardeners of all levels.
Features and benefits
Two-way connector
- Quick connection of two hoses.
Made from brass
- High-quality, durable connection piece
Click system
- Fits all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|brass
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|20 x 20 x 48
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.