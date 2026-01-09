Universal hose repair unit
Universal hose repair unit for all common garden hoses. For connecting or repairing two pieces of hose. Ergonomic design for easy handling.
Intact tap connections, hose couplings and hoses form the basis of watering effectively. This is why Kärcher provides a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example the universal hose repair unit. The universal hose repair unit for all common garden hoses features an ergonomic design for easy handling. The ideal solution for connecting or repairing two pieces of hose. The universal hose repair unit is compatible with the three most common hose diameters.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
- For ease of use.
Can be used anywhere
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
For connection or repair of 2 hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 39 x 39
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.