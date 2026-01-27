Hose reel HR 25
Hose reel HR 25 with rust-resistant frame. Includes wall bracket, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, spray nozzle, four Plus universal hose connectors, 3/4" thread tap connector. Ready to use.
Hose reel HR 25 for mobile or stationary use ideal for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. Practical hose reel with robust, rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame. Compact for saving space and ease of use. Features: Wall bracket, fixing screws, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, spray nozzle, four Plus universal hose connectors (three without and one with Aqua Stop) and one 3/4" thread tap connector. Everything you need for the perfect garden. Kärcher innovative hose storage systems set new standards in function, design and quality. Compact, ideal for quick and easy hose winding without manual guide. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water.
Features and benefits
With wall bracket, locating screws, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, sprayer, 4 Universal hose connectors Plus (3 x 2.645-003.0, 1 x 2.645-004.0) and 3/4 tap adaptor.
- Ready to use
Compact dimensioning
- Can be easily stored
Powder-coated steel frame for mobile and stationary use
- Robust and corrosion-free.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|15
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|265 x 300 x 305
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.