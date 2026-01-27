Hose reel HR 25 for mobile or stationary use ideal for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. Practical hose reel with robust, rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame. Compact for saving space and ease of use. Features: Wall bracket, fixing screws, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, spray nozzle, four Plus universal hose connectors (three without and one with Aqua Stop) and one 3/4" thread tap connector. Everything you need for the perfect garden. Kärcher innovative hose storage systems set new standards in function, design and quality. Compact, ideal for quick and easy hose winding without manual guide. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water.