Premium hose box CR 7.220 Automatic
Premium hose box CR 7.220 Automatic with smooth automatic hose coiling and uncoiling. Pivots from 0° – 180°, adjustable swivel stop and flat, space-saving wall bracket.
Hoses can be quickly and easily coiled and uncoiled without forming knots with the compact premium hose box, CR 7.220 Automatic. Hose retraction is automatic and uniform. Furthermore the automatic hose reel features an integrated hose brake that ensures controlled hose retraction. The hose box can be mounted in a minimum of space thanks to its compact dimensions and the flat wall bracket. Furthermore the swivelling range of 0° – 180° can be individually adjusted with a practical angle fixation device. This makes it possible to effectively protect objects and walls.
Features and benefits
Incl. 20 plus 2-m premium-quality, phthalate-free (< 0.1%) 1/2'' hose
Sprayer
1 hose coupling
1 hose coupling with Aqua Stop
Tap connector and reducer
Convenient accessory storage
Ready-to-use
Specifications
Technical data
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|10.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 506 x 420
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.