Hoses can be quickly and easily coiled and uncoiled without forming knots with the compact premium hose box, CR 7.220 Automatic. Hose retraction is automatic and uniform. Furthermore the automatic hose reel features an integrated hose brake that ensures controlled hose retraction. The hose box can be mounted in a minimum of space thanks to its compact dimensions and the flat wall bracket. Furthermore the swivelling range of 0° – 180° can be individually adjusted with a practical angle fixation device. This makes it possible to effectively protect objects and walls.