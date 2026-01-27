Premium Hose Reel HR 7.315 Kit 1/2"
Watering Station for the practical and space-saving stowage of hoses and garden accessories. With removable drum, storage for nozzles, spray guns, and spray lances and spacious storage box.
Compact Watering Station! The ready-to-use Premium Hose Reel HR 7.315 Kit 1/2" for mobile or stationary usage serves perfectly to water smaller and mid-sized areas and gardens. Thanks to its various stowage possibilities everything is in one place - finally. The features: removable drum (2 in 1), accessory holders to orderly store spray guns and nozzles, accessory box to store other garden tools like e.g. shares, shovels, garden gloves, etc. Including wall bracket, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, Nozzle Plus (2.645-177), 3 x hose connector, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter, and G1/2 reducer plus additional clamp for spray lances. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
1 Aqua Stop hose connector
15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® Hose
3 x hose connectors
Removable hose drum (2 in 1)
Storage possibility for nozzles and spray guns
Ready-to-use
Accessory holder for spray lance or sprayers while connected to the hose
Tap connector and reducer
Spacious storage box for garden gloves, shears, shovels, etc.
Capacity: 30 m 1/2" hose oder 20 m 5/8" hose or 12 m 3/4" hose
- Suitable for all common garden hoses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|4.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 460 x 510
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.