Premium Hose Reel HR 7.321
Premium Hose Reel with 20m of Kärcher PrimoFlex® hose, hose connectors and spray nozzle. Innovative storage solutions for all watering accessories and small garden tools.
The Kärcher 7.321 Premium Hose Reel is a compact, always-ready watering station ideal for any garden. This premium hose storage solution includes 20 meters of Kärcher PrimoFlex® hose on a 2-in-1 removable hose reel. The reel can be used either when it is left on the base unit or carried around the garden to where it's most convenient. The innovative space-saving storage and accessory holders allow you to store all your watering accessories and small garden tools, like trowels and gloves, directly on the hose reel unit. The Kärcher 7.321 Premium Hose Reel comes complete with a wall bracket, hose connectors, spray nozzle and an additional clamp for spray lances. This compact watering station comes fully assembled and all items are fully compatible with all standard garden watering products.
Features and benefits
1 Aqua Stop hose connector
20 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose
3 x hose connectors
Removable hose drum (2 in 1)
Storage possibility for nozzles and spray guns
Ready-to-use
Accessory holder for spray lance or sprayers while connected to the hose
Tap connector and reducer
Spacious storage box for garden gloves, shears, shovels, etc.
Capacity: 30 m 1/2" hose oder 20 m 5/8" hose or 12 m 3/4" hose
- Suitable for all common garden hoses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|2
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|5.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 460 x 510
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- Tap adaptor with reducer, G3/4, G1/2: 1
- Sprayer: 1 Piece(s)
- Hose PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.