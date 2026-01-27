The new Spiral Hose Starter Set is perfect for regular watering in smaller gardens, on terraces, balconies as well as camping sites. After usage the hose always regains its compact form and can be stowed space-saving on the wall bracket. And thanks to the Multifunctional spray gun even slightly abrasive dirt on gardening tools can be easily removed. Therefore it is a real help and always ready for all watering activities. No need to unwind or rewind heavy hoses or carry watering cans. Including: 10 m UV-resistant Spiral hose, Multifunctional spray gun, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter.