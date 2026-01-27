Spiral hose Starter-Set
10 m Spiral hose, Multifunctional spray gun, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop, Tap adapter G3/4.
The new Spiral Hose Starter Set is perfect for regular watering in smaller gardens, on terraces, balconies as well as camping sites. After usage the hose always regains its compact form and can be stowed space-saving on the wall bracket. And thanks to the Multifunctional spray gun even slightly abrasive dirt on gardening tools can be easily removed. Therefore it is a real help and always ready for all watering activities. No need to unwind or rewind heavy hoses or carry watering cans. Including: 10 m UV-resistant Spiral hose, Multifunctional spray gun, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter.
Features and benefits
After usage the hose always regains its compact form
- Orderly storage for a tidy garden
Multifunctional spray gun with 4 spray patterns
1 x Hose connector with kink-protection
1 x Hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop
Tap adaptor G3/4
No inconvenient un-/rewinding of the hose, no carrying heavy watering cans
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 95 x 95
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
