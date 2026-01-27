Spral Hose Set
10 m Spiral hose, Multifunctional spray gun, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop, Tap adapter G3/4, Brass tap adapter for inhouse fittings, wall bracket.
The new Spiral Hose Set is perfect for regular watering in smaller gardens, on terraces, balconies as well as camping sites. After usage the hose always regains its compact form and can be stowed space-saving on the wall bracket. And thanks to the Multifunctional spray gun even slightly abrasive dirt on gardening tools can be easily removed. Furthermore, the set comes with a tap adapter for inhouse fittings which makes it possible to attach the Spiral hose to kitchen taps, etc. Therefore it is a real help and always ready for all watering activities. No need to unwind or rewind heavy hoses or carry watering cans. Including: 10 m UV-resistant Spiral hose, Multifunctional spray gun, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter, tap adapter for inhouse fittings plus wall bracket.
Features and benefits
1 x Hose connector with kink-protection
1 x Hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop
Tap adaptor G3/4
No inconvenient un-/rewinding of the hose, no carrying heavy watering cans
Brass tap adapter for inhouse fittings
- To attach the Spiral hose to inhouse fittings
Multifunctional spray gun with 4 spray patterns
After usage the hose always regains its compact form
- Orderly storage for a tidy garden
Wall mount
- Easy mounting to the wall
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|570 x 100 x 100
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.