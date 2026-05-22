The Kärcher WD 3 is the superior choice for tough jobs around the home that could damage a standard vacuum. Whether you are clearing up after a plumbing leak, vacuuming DIY debris, or cleaning the garage, the 1000W motor produces 230W of suction power to ensure the mess is cleared the first time. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter protects the motor from fine dust and moisture, while the internal float valve automatically cuts off suction when the 17L tank is full. To maintain peak performance, always use a fleece filter bag for dry tasks; explicitly remove the fleece filter bag for all liquid pickup.