Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 – 17L
The Kärcher WD 3 is the perfect secondary vac. With 230W suction, it handles DIY mess and spills to protect your main cleaner. Use a fleece bag for dry debris; remove it for liquid pickup.
The Kärcher WD 3 is the superior choice for tough jobs around the home that could damage a standard vacuum. Whether you are clearing up after a plumbing leak, vacuuming DIY debris, or cleaning the garage, the 1000W motor produces 230W of suction power to ensure the mess is cleared the first time. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter protects the motor from fine dust and moisture, while the internal float valve automatically cuts off suction when the 17L tank is full. To maintain peak performance, always use a fleece filter bag for dry tasks; explicitly remove the fleece filter bag for all liquid pickup.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterSwitch between wet and dry tasks without stopping to change filters. One-piece filter design allows for quick installation and removal by turning.
Extra-Long Reach with a 10.2m total working radius from the 8m cable and 2.2m hoseIntegrated accessory storage ensures tools are kept secure on the 7L container. Combines an 8m cable, 2.2m hose for a wide cleaning reach.
Hose storage on the device headSecure and space-saving hose storage for both left- and right-handed users. Intuitive securing mechanisms designed for convenient handling during transport.
Integrated storage shelf for safely storing tools and small parts like screws.
- Safe, integrated storage on the machine head for small DIY parts and tools.
Versatile Blower Function effortlessly dislodges debris from gravel beds and tight corners
- The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick pickup.
- Effortlessly dislodge debris from gravel beds and tight areas where suction alone fails.
Fleece filter bag
- Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks.
- ‘Steel Ball’ tested to guarantee consistent pickup without motor fatigue.
Quickly park the handle on the device head for stoppages and interruptions.
- Handle-parking feature for quick stoppages during secondary cleaning tasks.
280AW of suction power delivers the performance your standard indoor kit is missing.
- Clears the heavy-duty mess and liquid spills that would damage indoor cleaners.
- Ultimate secondary cleaning essential for large-scale projects and renovations.
Pull & Push locking system for easy opening of the impact-resistant container.
- Robust 17-litre container designed for quick, easy, and safe emptying.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle for easy transport to the car or shed.
- Enables convenient transport of the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power Cable (m)
|4
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
Equipment
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 3-layer
- Rotary switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Videos
Application areas
- Patio
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Utility area
- Hobby room
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.