Eliminate stubborn stains and revive upholstery with the Kärcher Puzzi 8/1. This powerful spray extraction cleaner delivers exceptional, hygienic results on upholstery, carpets, and textiles. Its targeted spray penetrates deep, loosening dirt, while powerful suction extracts the solution and debris, leaving surfaces dry quickly. Key Benefits: Deep Cleaning Power: Tackle tough stains with ease. Powerful spray and suction ensure effective removal. Rapid Drying: Minimize downtime with superior suction, allowing faster turnaround and use. Ergonomic Design: Lightweight and compact, with an ergonomic short nozzle for comfortable one-handed operation, even in tight spaces. Foot-operated buttons enhance usability. Hygienic Cleaning: Remove allergens and dirt for a deep clean, ideal for sensitive environments. Versatile Use: Perfect for upholstery, carpet spotting, and vehicle detailing. Ideal for hotels, restaurants, and cleaning services. Durable & Reliable: Robust machine designed for frequent professional use. Transparent Lid & Nozzle: Monitor progress and easily see when the tank needs emptying.