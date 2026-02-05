Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 8/1 Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner
Kärcher Spray Extractor Puzzi 8/1: Powerful upholstery cleaner for stain removal on textiles. Ergonomic, short nozzle for easy use. Ideal for vehicles and hygienic areas.
Eliminate stubborn stains and revive upholstery with the Kärcher Puzzi 8/1. This powerful spray extraction cleaner delivers exceptional, hygienic results on upholstery, carpets, and textiles. Its targeted spray penetrates deep, loosening dirt, while powerful suction extracts the solution and debris, leaving surfaces dry quickly. Key Benefits: Deep Cleaning Power: Tackle tough stains with ease. Powerful spray and suction ensure effective removal. Rapid Drying: Minimize downtime with superior suction, allowing faster turnaround and use. Ergonomic Design: Lightweight and compact, with an ergonomic short nozzle for comfortable one-handed operation, even in tight spaces. Foot-operated buttons enhance usability. Hygienic Cleaning: Remove allergens and dirt for a deep clean, ideal for sensitive environments. Versatile Use: Perfect for upholstery, carpet spotting, and vehicle detailing. Ideal for hotels, restaurants, and cleaning services. Durable & Reliable: Robust machine designed for frequent professional use. Transparent Lid & Nozzle: Monitor progress and easily see when the tank needs emptying.
Features and benefits
Excellent cleaning performancePerfect fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces. Fast drying means that surfaces can quickly be used again thanks to the excellent back suction performance. Excellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect.
Ergonomically designed and extra-short upholstery nozzleHandle and pressure switches can be operated with just one finger. Practical knob shape allows different holding positions. Red nozzle mouthpiece ensures efficient water consumption.
Light weight and compact, robust designEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use. Long service life ensures high efficiency.
Removable, smart 2-in-1 container
- Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank.
- Convenient and simple to remove dirty water.
- Quick-start illustration for simple operation.
Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons
- No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use.
- Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation.
- 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off.
Large rear wheels and flexible 360° steering rollers
- Easy manoeuvring even on uneven surfaces.
- Particularly manoeuvrable and flexible to handle when cleaning.
Folding cable hook
- For safe storage of the power cable.
- Practical and protects the cables.
- The machine is easy and convenient to transport and store.
Large, open, fresh water filling opening
- Convenient, safe and quickly filled with fresh water.
- Clearly visible maximum level indicator.
- No spillage when dragging or pushing back the machine.
Integrated storage for the upholstery nozzle
- Thanks to the clip design, the upholstery nozzle is always within reach.
- Secure storage even during transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. Area Performance (m²/h)
|12 - 18
|Air flow (l/s)
|71
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|270 / 27
|Spray rate (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|8 / 7
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1200
|Power rating, pump (W)
|40
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|524 x 332 x 442
Scope of supply
- Short upholstery nozzle with handle
- Spray suction hose: 2.5 m
- Cable hook
- Removable 2-in-1 container
Equipment
- Integrated accessory storage for upholstery/crevice nozzle
- Integrated accessory storage for floor nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture
- For targeted stain removal on textile surfaces
- For cleaning all textile surfaces – including car interiors
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered car seats
- For targeted upholstery cleaning in hygienically sensitive areas