Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 for Puzzi 10/2

Power washing head PW 30/1 for attaching to our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 10/2. The rotating roller brush intensifies the cleaning performance and increases the area performance by up to 35 percent.

Kärcher’s PW 30/1 power brush dramatically increases the performance and productivity of Puzzi 10/2 spray extraction machine. The motor-driven roller brush cleans carpets more thoroughly and quickly than the standard Puzzi floor tool by deep-brushing the carpet to agitate and lift dirt from the fibres.

Features and benefits
Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 for Puzzi 10/2: Rotating brushes
Rotating brushes
For intensifying the cleaning process and aligning the carpet fibres.
Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 for Puzzi 10/2: Improved cleaning performance
Improved cleaning performance
Increase of area performance by up to 35 percent.
Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 for Puzzi 10/2: Transparent viewing window
Transparent viewing window
Inspection window at washing head for continuous monitoring of return suction.
Easy operation
  • Fast and simple attachment in place of the floor nozzle.
  • The rotation of the roller brush facilitates work with the PW 30/1.
  • Easy start with toggle switch.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. Area Performance (m²/h) 40 - 55
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 60
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Cable length (m) 4
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 5.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 350 x 260 x 835
Videos
Application areas
  • Carpet
Cleaning agents