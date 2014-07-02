Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 for Puzzi 10/2
Power washing head PW 30/1 for attaching to our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 10/2. The rotating roller brush intensifies the cleaning performance and increases the area performance by up to 35 percent.
Kärcher’s PW 30/1 power brush dramatically increases the performance and productivity of Puzzi 10/2 spray extraction machine. The motor-driven roller brush cleans carpets more thoroughly and quickly than the standard Puzzi floor tool by deep-brushing the carpet to agitate and lift dirt from the fibres.
Features and benefits
Rotating brushesFor intensifying the cleaning process and aligning the carpet fibres.
Improved cleaning performanceIncrease of area performance by up to 35 percent.
Transparent viewing windowInspection window at washing head for continuous monitoring of return suction.
Easy operation
- Fast and simple attachment in place of the floor nozzle.
- The rotation of the roller brush facilitates work with the PW 30/1.
- Easy start with toggle switch.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. Area Performance (m²/h)
|40 - 55
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|60
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 260 x 835
Videos
Application areas
- Carpet