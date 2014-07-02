Carpet cleaner BRC 30/15 C

Easy to use deep spray-extraction carpet cleaning machine

The BRC 30/15 C offers simple, convenient deep cleaning of carpets. The machine is designed to be exceptionally easy to use, and provides superb deep cleaning results. Using the spray-extraction method with a rotating brush and high suction power, the BRC 30/15 C deep cleans in a single pass and helps carpets to dry out very quickly.

Features and benefits
High cleaning performance
  • Roller brush assists deep cleaning action.
  • Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance.
  • Revives pile giving carpets a fresh new look.
Compact dimensions.
  • Ideal for areas between 200 m² and 800 m².
  • Easy storage.
  • Easy to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Area performance (Deep cleaning / interim cleaning "iCapsol") (m²/h) 150
Air flow (l/s) 46
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 300 / 30
Spray pressure, deep cleaning (bar) 3.5
Spray rate, deep cleaning (l/min) 1
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 315
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 15 / 17
Turbine capacity (W) 1130
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 76
Weight without accessories (kg) 36
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 35.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 920 x 360 x 750

Scope of supply

  • No. of rollers: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Direction of operation: Backwards
Videos
Accessories
Cleaning agents