Carpet cleaner BRC 30/15 C
Easy to use deep spray-extraction carpet cleaning machine
The BRC 30/15 C offers simple, convenient deep cleaning of carpets. The machine is designed to be exceptionally easy to use, and provides superb deep cleaning results. Using the spray-extraction method with a rotating brush and high suction power, the BRC 30/15 C deep cleans in a single pass and helps carpets to dry out very quickly.
Features and benefits
High cleaning performance
- Roller brush assists deep cleaning action.
- Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance.
- Revives pile giving carpets a fresh new look.
Compact dimensions.
- Ideal for areas between 200 m² and 800 m².
- Easy storage.
- Easy to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (Deep cleaning / interim cleaning "iCapsol") (m²/h)
|150
|Air flow (l/s)
|46
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|300 / 30
|Spray pressure, deep cleaning (bar)
|3.5
|Spray rate, deep cleaning (l/min)
|1
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|315
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|15 / 17
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1130
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|76
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|36
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|35.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|920 x 360 x 750
Scope of supply
- No. of rollers: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Direction of operation: Backwards