Kärcher’s BRC 40/22 multi-purpose carpet cleaner. It’s never been easier and more enjoyable to clean your carpets! Designed to be the ultimate in manoeuvrability and productivity, the BRC 40/22 is driving innovation forward. Enjoy the superior ergonomics of extracting while walking forward. The extractor deck rotates to allow cleaning in any direction. This new carpet cleaner provides between 30 - 60% productivity improvement in addition to reduced drying times. Our cleaning technology provides productive interim & deep carpet cleaning all in one machine.