Ready for use immediately and dries up to 50 per cent faster than other deep cleaners, making it ideal for professional building service contractors cleaning high-traffic areas: our CarpetPro Cleaner, quick-drying RM 767 OA. The phosphate-free detergent for one-step spray extraction can be used with our Puzzi spray extraction machines as well as with our carpet cleaning machines (BRC). It ensures surfaces are ready to walk on again very soon, reliably loosens oil, grease and mineral-based dirt, absorbs penetrating odours such as tobacco smoke or cooking fat and improves the hygiene of upholstery and floor coverings. These properties make CarpetPro Cleaner, quick-drying RM 767 OA ideal for cleaning carpets, upholstered furniture or car seats as well as other textile coverings in vehicles.