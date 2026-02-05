The HD 10/25-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner takes ergonomic working to the next level. The practically designed EASY!Force Advanced trigger gun makes it effortless to use without any holding force. A rotating 1050-millimetre stainless steel lance delivers maximum efficiency. The Servo Control enables the user to control the pressure and water volume straight from the trigger gun/lance. Assistance systems and an LED status display also enhance the user-friendly design. You can count on Kärcher to use the best materials to guarantee the highest, longest-lasting quality. Working away inside the machine is a hard-wearing wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and a brass cylinder head. The HD 10/25-4 S is driven by a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system. Integrated aluminium frame carriers reduce the weight and provide a lightweight yet hard-wearing chassis, making crane loading an option. The upright structure, whereby the motor and pump unit is installed in a vertical arrangement, offers maximum portability in practice. The compact design also incorporates clever accessory storage such as a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks.