The Kärcher HDC range consists of three models - Classic, Standard and Advanced. These units can be configured specifically to meet customers’ requirements due to the diversity of the base units and the variety of accessories available. The innovative engineering and sophisticated features of Kärcher’s HDC units offer many advantages. Maximum performance combined with ease of use, longevity and a high degree of safety characterise the HDC range. Whatever your specific requirements are for high-pressure cleaning, Kärcher will be happy to advise you in planning your stationary system.