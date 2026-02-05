High pressure cleaner HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
Features and benefits
Easy and intuitive operation
- Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time.
- Self-explanatory icons and a clear control panel make the machine easy to understand, which increases productivity.
High-performance crankshaft pump
- Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
- Robust reciprocating pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life.
- Longer working times, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
Water-cooled 4-pole electric motor (oil-heated)
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
- For high performance and low maintenance costs.
- 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
Electronic monitoring for greater operating safety
- Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
High-quality equipment
High flexibility
- Truckwash
Large, transparent fine-mesh water filter
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Protects all high-pressure components.
- Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- Easy access to all service and maintenance components.
- Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|min. 500 - max. 1000
|Operating pressure (bar)
|210
|Power rating (kW)
|8
|Heat energy (kW)
|78.5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water feed
|1″
|number of simultaneous users
|1 - 1
|Mobility
|Stationary
|Fuse protection (A)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|177
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|187
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1142 x 578 x 790
Scope of supply
- Flame monitor
- Ready for Servo Control
- Ready for remote control
- Power nozzle
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
Equipment
- Oil dipstick
- Oil sight glass
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
- RM1 dosing
- Dry running protection
- Storage tank with float valve
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Water-cooled motor
Application areas
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- For container and tank interior cleaning in the transport and logistics sector, in agriculture, the food industry and chemicals industry.
- Agriculture
- In production halls and workshops where hot water is needed
- Public Services
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture