High pressure cleaner HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I

Features and benefits
Easy and intuitive operation
  • Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time.
  • Self-explanatory icons and a clear control panel make the machine easy to understand, which increases productivity.
High-performance crankshaft pump
  • Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
  • Robust reciprocating pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life.
  • Longer working times, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
Water-cooled 4-pole electric motor (oil-heated)
  • Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
  • For high performance and low maintenance costs.
  • 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
Electronic monitoring for greater operating safety
  • Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
High-quality equipment
High flexibility
  • Truckwash
Large, transparent fine-mesh water filter
  • Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
  • Protects all high-pressure components.
  • Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
  • Easy access to all service and maintenance components.
  • Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow Rate (l/h) min. 500 - max. 1000
Operating pressure (bar) 210
Power rating (kW) 8
Heat energy (kW) 78.5
Power cable (m) 5
Water feed 1″
number of simultaneous users 1 - 1
Mobility Stationary
Fuse protection (A) 25
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 177
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 187
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1142 x 578 x 790

Scope of supply

  • Flame monitor
  • Ready for Servo Control
  • Ready for remote control
  • Power nozzle
  • Cleaning agent function: Suction

Equipment

  • Oil dipstick
  • Oil sight glass
  • Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
  • RM1 dosing
  • Dry running protection
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
  • Water-cooled motor
Application areas
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
  • For container and tank interior cleaning in the transport and logistics sector, in agriculture, the food industry and chemicals industry.
  • Agriculture
  • In production halls and workshops where hot water is needed
  • Public Services
  • Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
Accessories
Cleaning agents