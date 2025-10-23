Battery powered vacuum

Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp

We have analysed exactly which cleaning machine tradesmen and service providers need for building or vehicle cleaning: namely a handy, powerful and long-lasting battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner. The Kärcher HV 1/1 Bp reveals its strengths here because it is compact and light. And it brings application-specific accessories in order to optimally solve all typical cleaning tasks – from the office to the workshop or vehicle cleaning in the dealership through to applications in assembly work.

The HV 1/1 Bp offers you the best cleaning performance in its class. The simple handling, the energy-saving eco!efficiency mode and the charge status indicator ensure even higher productivity in all cleaning applications. With the battery-powered HV 1/1 Bp it is simply clean quicker! It spares you from time-consuming tasks such as unwinding and winding up the cable, pulling along the device or untangling the cable, looking for a socket and inserting and removing the plug. This reduces your working time by up to 25% and accelerates the overall cleaning process.

Clean before the door closes



With our HV 1/1 Bp and the crevice nozzle you remove dirt in the guide rails of elevators in a flash. You can also vacuum the floor in the elevator in no time with the cordless HV 1/1 Bp.

The hand vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp can be operated with two different batteries. Either the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power- exchangeable battery including innovative Real Time Technology and LC display to show the battery level. Or the 18 V/3.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery including Real Time Technology via LC display and voltage monitoring and IPX5 protection. The very powerful Battery Power+ 18 V lithium-ion battery offers 3.0 Ah capacity for a long runtime.