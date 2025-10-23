Battery powered vacuum
Mains-operated machines come to a halt at the end of the cable. Our battery powered dry vacuum cleaners can go anywhere.
No winding and unwinding. No pulling along. No getting caught. No searching for and constantly changing sockets.
No cable, but up to 24 percent time savings with increased productivity.
Cordless performance – with no compromises
With Kärcher battery-operated vacuum cleaners you are not missing anything: neither performance nor cleaning quality. Here our battery-operated vacuum cleaners easily keep up with comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners – and also impress with their freedom. No power cable – it only gets in the way – no more plugging in/out. This saves time and increases productivity. The battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp runs for 24 minutes on one charge and for 46 minutes in eco!efficiency mode. The backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp is unbeatable where space is limited, e.g. in cinemas, on buses, trains and planes. The ultralight and battery-powered BVL 3/1 Bp is your expert for spot cleaning and cleaning stairs. It is perfect for private households, tradesmen or caretakers.
Fully charged is key to relaxed working
You will also be equally impressed by the unobstructed cordless work as well as the superb mobility and flexibility, increased productivity with less effort and up to 24 percent time savings.
Full power requires no cable
Our BVL 5/1 Bp offers the best cleaning performance on the market with the innovative 36 V battery. And this performance corresponds to the performance of comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners. The only thing you sacrifice is the cable. And you get so much more in return.
Easy to use
With the control panel directly on the hip belt you guide our backpack dry vacuum cleaner into a new dimension of ergonomic operation. You control all functions practically from the hips without any work interruptions. And with the battery status indicator you know at any time how much reserve you still have.
Save energy and gain time
With battery powered machines saving energy is twice as useful, for the environment and for a longer service life. In eco!efficiency mode the BVL 5/1 Bp works with significantly less energy consumption, thus achieving considerably longer runtimes.
No plugging in/out
No matter how old or how skilled a person is, stooping down to plug power cables in and out causes stress and strain on the body in the long run. Save yourself and your employees this strain.
Knowing instead of guessing
Thanks to the Kärcher Real Time Technology, you now know the remaining runtime of the battery to the exact minute. Any time. In real time. Even the power currently used is included. And our battery chargers also show you the remaining charge time to the exact minute.
Efficient and ecological
With the eco!efficiency mode your Kärcher machine saves even more energy and is quieter at the touch of a button. The efficient concept makes possible long battery runtimes and even allows work in noise-sensitive areas such as hotels.