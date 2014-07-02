Dry vacuum cleaners
Our technically advanced Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners reliably remove loose and dry dirt – making them ideal for use in hotels, offices, retail and for building cleaning. Made from up to 60 percent recycled material, the machines are a sustainable solution for daily cleaning requirements. The compact vacuums impress with their high performance in continuous operation and are perfect for daily maintenance cleaning and daytime cleaning. With a low operating noise of just 52 dB(A), the ultra-quiet machines can undoubtedly also be used in noise-sensitive enviroments.
DRY Vacuum Cleaners
These versatile whisper quiet dry vacuum cleaners with eco!efficiency save electricity, have a high area performance, are versatile and suitable for different floor coverings. Durable fleece filters ensure consistently high suction power.
Electric Broom
Whisper quiet electric broom for discrete and fast intermediate cleaning. Brush replacement takes place without tools, the Li-Ion battery is easy to remove. Extra long battery run time and an additional replacement battery for uninterrupted working.
Upright brush-type vacuum cleaners
Kärcher brush vacuum cleaners use powerful suction and the cleaning action of an electric brush. They effortlessly remove stubborn dirt particles from the fibres.
Battery powered Vacuum Cleaners
Cordless flexibility, powerful cleaning performance, increased productivity and also especially low-noise operation: The new battery powered dry vacuum cleaners from the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform with energy-saving eco!efficiency mode.
Whether dry vacuum cleaners, upright brush-type vacuum cleaners, battery-powered vacuum cleaners or electric brooms: our Professional range offers powerful and user-friendly solutions for every area of application.
Dry vacuum cleaners – versatile and robust for daily use
Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners are in continuous use in hotels, offices, retail and by professional building service contractors and eliminate all common forms of dry dirt. This includes loose dust, dust bunnies and hair. Our commercial cylinder vacuum cleaners help to make daily maintenance cleaning economical with sophisticated technology and high quality. They are compact and quiet machines that allow you to easily tackle a range of cleaning tasks – the machines impress with their high area performance and flexibility, and are also available in battery-powered versions. This allows you to also clean noise-sensitive areas, different floor coverings, areas with a low underride height and areas filled with objects and furniture – either for cleaning specific spots or the entire area. Moreover, the dry vacuum cleaners are used for dusting lamps, furniture and walls.
What makes Kärcher dry vacuums so special?
When developing our canister vacuums, we pay attention to high user comfort, maintenance-friendly design, and ergonomic accessories. Despite their high suction power and efficient blower, the devices are particularly quiet, lightweight, and track accurately. This includes robust and reliable filter technology - also available as HEPA filters.
The technology behind it
Kärcher's dry vacuum cleaners with through-flow blowers use the suction air simultaneously as cooling air. This contributes to them being very energy-efficient and cost-effective. In addition, they are particularly lightweight and compactly built and so quiet that their use does not disturb even in areas with public traffic.
The heart: the EC suction turbine
The EC motor, a robust direct current motor with an electric inverter, has crucial advantages over conventional commutator motors. The most significant advantage: its exceptionally long lifespan. The motor operates without carbon brushes and starts without an ignition spark. As a result, it is not only suitable for explosion-proof areas but also for multi-shift operations over long work intervals. The integrated controller allows for continuous speed regulation, making it possible to adjust the suction power accordingly.
Battery dry vacuum cleaner - faster, more flexible, safer
Wireless flexibility, powerful cleaning performance, increased productivity, and particularly quiet: the new battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners from the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform with energy-saving eco!efficiency mode.Learn more
Stairwells
There aren't usually many sockets in stairwells. However, battery-powered vacuum cleaners don't need any extension cables either. This means that everything in the stairwell can be tackled in one go.
Battery-powered vacuum cleaners offer time savings of up to 35% in this application.
Air
There isn't much time before the next passengers start boarding. It's much quicker to perform intermediate cleaning with battery-powered backpack vacuums than with cumbersome corded machines.
Battery-powered vacuum cleaners offer time savings of up to 50% in this application.
Theatres/cinemas
It's quick and easy to clean rows of seats and stairs without needing to plug in cables and having to walk long distances between sockets and the vacuum cleaner.
Battery-powered vacuum cleaners offer time savings of up to 40% in this application.
Event venues with seats
Using a battery-powered vacuum cleaner allows you to work non-stop without cables getting tangled or needing to plug the machine in again.
Battery-powered vacuum cleaners offer time savings of up to 30% in this application.
Entrance areas and hotel lobbies
Lots of customer traffic, furniture – and dirt. For large areas, you no longer need to change over to the next socket. Using cordless products also avoids cables winding around furniture and posing a tripping hazard for guests.
Battery-powered vacuum cleaners offer time savings of up to 15% in this application.
Public transport
On buses and trains, cleaning staff usually need external power sources and extension cables. It's much easier and much more efficient to use battery-powered vacuum cleaners to clean confined spaces.
Battery-powered vacuum cleaners offer time savings of up to 25% in this application.
Office areas
Vacuum cleaning can become an obstacle course, particularly in open-plan offices. A lot of time can be saved by not having cables, which can get caught on fittings.
Battery-powered vacuum cleaners offer time savings of up to 25% in this application.
Good vacuuming means good filtering.
We come into contact with dust and dirt, microbes, fine dust and allergens every day, which circulate in indoor air in public buildings, such as offices, hotels, hospitals, doctor's surgeries and schools. Respiratory ailments are often the long-term consequence.
Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners therefore have differentiated filter engineering. The different designs need different types of filters made from different materials. This includes a permanent filter basket, fleece filter bag, outlet filter and HEPA filter. All of Kärcher's professional dry vacuum cleaners feature a motor protection filter that protects the air blower against fine dust. An exhaust filter is used to clean the exiting air and to dampen the volume. In many models, it is possible to use a HEPA exhaust filter.
HEPA 14 filter: the hygiene solution for clean indoor air
The Kärcher HEPA 14 filters provide lasting assistance to filter even the finest aerosols from the air in enclosed spaces and to remove harmful particles. Built into Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners, they clean indoor air efficiently and reliably.
Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners – sustainable, robust and efficient
Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners are set apart by their recycled material content – 45 percent in the T-Range and 60 percent in the T 11/1 Re!Plast. With its recycled material content, the energy requirement of Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners is already reduced significantly during production and the use of valuable raw materials is minimised. This means that Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners are not only highly environmentally friendly, but also very robust and long-lasting. Your professional for sustainable and efficient cleaning.
Lower energy consumption and longer runtime – the Kärcher T-Range
With the T-Range, we are introducing corded versions of machines with reduced energy consumption (585 W instead of 700 W).
eco!efficiency mode (cordless version) extends the runtime and reduces the noise level.
Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation
The corded version of the T-Range is virtually silent and has a noise level of just 52 dB(A). This means that the dry vacuum cleaner is also perfect for daytime cleaning. The low noise emissions enable comfortable and ergonomic work. Having lower noise levels at the workplace maintains health and reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Ergonomic design
The ergonomic, slender design allows the vacuum cleaner to be carried close to the body and therefore prevents back pain and ensures occupational health and safety.
Extended lifetime
For a significantly longer lifetime for the vacuum cleaner: dry vacuum cleaners with an EC motor. Thanks to the electronically controlled drive, this technology offers numerous advantages, such as higher efficiency and lower power consumption.
Is it sustainable? Of course!
The new T-Range is a pioneer in terms of sustainability and marks a milestone in professional cleaning. The modular machines are made from up to 45 percent recycled material and not only offer a robust, ergonomic design, but also outstanding suction power. They impress with an ultra-quiet operating noise in operation – particularly in noise-sensitive areas. Want to know more? Find out more about the new T-Range here.
