The floor can be a real stomping ground. Unfortunately not only for crawling babies, playing children and pets, but also for bacteria and dirt. Steam cleaners are the perfect solution. On hard surfaces such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, they reliably ensure hygiene and cleanliness without leaving behind chemical residues. The EasyFix floor nozzle with lamellas ensures that the steam remains in contact with the floor for a long time to produce its maximum effect. The clean result: 99.99 per cent of common household bacteria are eliminated. Kärcher steam cleaners are thus considerably more hygienic than conventional wiping mops**. Thanks to the carpet glider, carpets can also be conveniently refreshened with the steam cleaner.