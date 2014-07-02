Polishing pads (universal)
3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing hard surfaces such as parquet, stone, linoleum, cork, PVC and laminate floors.
3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing hard surfaces such as parquet, stone, linoleum, cork, PVC and laminate floors. For brilliant polishing results.
Features and benefits
Polishing pad of high-quality imitation wool
- Perfect polishing results on all floor coverings
- Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|3
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|125 x 125 x 10
Application areas
- Hard floors