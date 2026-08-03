For all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher: 850 mm long, galvanised, non-rotatable spray lance. Can be used at water temperatures of up to 60 °C and working pressures of up to 250 bar. With manual screw fitting, M 22 × 1.5 thread for connection to the high-pressure gun, as well as M 18 × 1.5 thread for connection of accessories.