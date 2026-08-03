High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic

The hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic impresses with robustness, reliability and a very good price-performance ratio. With sturdy pipe frame and crankshaft pump.

Whether it is for tough cleaning applications in agriculture, on construction sites, in the automotive or transport industry: Our mobile hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic impresses with great reliability, robustness and an excellent price-performance ratio. A very sturdy pipe frame ensures the best possible protection of the machine against external impacts while the powerful crankshaft pump guarantees very good cleaning results. The 30-litre fuel pump enables very long cleaning applications with hot water – particularly resource-friendly and economical thanks to the eco!efficiency mode. All key components are very easy to access and service thanks to the open design.

Features and benefits
Very reliable and robust
  • Powerful crankshaft pump for top cleaning results.
  • Robust pipe frame for protection against external impacts on the machine.
  • With proven safety technology from Kärcher for trouble-free work.
Efficient burner engineering
  • High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life.
  • Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank.
Very mobile design
  • Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
  • With crane hook for simple transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 900
Working pressure (bar) 200
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) up to 80
Connected load (kW) 7
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 5.9
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 30
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 147.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 153.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 880 x 700 x 900

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 850 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Dry-running protection
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic
Accessories
Cleaning agents