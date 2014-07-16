Steam is natural and thorough

Simple, biologically clean and environmentally friendly: steam cleaning is the most natural way to clean - and therefore the ideal alternative to conventional cleaning methods. Our steam cleaners offer various application possibilities. In addition to cleaning, they also deliver outstanding results for ironing and textile care. Using steam will save you valuable time that could be spent elsewhere. Using the power of steam for household tasks, big and small, could not be simpler.

How steam cleaning makes our lives easier.

Long before the first people even considered cleanliness, steam emerged from the ground in volcanoes and geysers. But it wasn't until 1700 that the time had come to harness the power of steam for practical applications. Steam cleaning is a modern application of steam power.

Why is cleaning with steam environmentally friendly?

Quite simply: cleaning with steam does not use any chemicals. The combination of steam power and temperature alone is enough to break up stubborn dirt, making cleaning agents superfluous. This protects both water, the basis of life, and also the household budget.

Steam cleaning takes the burden off nature and its resources, but also in other respects. For example, disposal of packaging for cleaning agents is no longer necessary, saving additional resources and energy.

Moreover, water is especially economical when used as cleaning steam: a single litre of tap water is enough to create 1,700 litres of steam! This is enough for around 20 minutes of steam cleaning – long enough to completely clean a small apartment. And since electricity is only needed whilst the water is being heated, energy consumption is also kept to a minimum.

Why is cleaning with steam healthier?

Cleaning with steam protects you and your family. Unlike detergents, the condensed steam leaves behind no potentially allergy-inducing residues on the surfaces it cleans. This is particularly important for small children who like to put things in their mouths. Accidents caused by using the wrong cleaning agent, skin irritation or other negative health effects are no longer an issue thanks to steam.

Allergy sufferers can also breathe a sigh of relief. Since the steam binds dust together and therefore does not eject allergens into the air (such as dust mites and their excretions), the quality of the atmosphere is improved significantly. Last but not least, the physical exertion from cleaning is also reduced with steam, since you let the steam do the work for you.