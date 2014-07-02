Window Cleaner RM 503, 20ml

Window cleaner, packaged in practical measured doses, for streak-free cleaning of all smooth waterproof surfaces, such as glass, windows, mirrors, shower cabins, etc. Improves rainwater runoff and keeps surfaces longer clean.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 4 x 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 225 x 115 x 25
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Lattice windows
  • Mirrors
  • Glass tables
  • Glass shower cabins