The KFI 3310 cartridge filter enables wet and dry vacuuming without having to stop to change filters. The cartridge filter is simple to insert and remove by twisting, with no additional locking elements required. Specifically designed for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 1 Classic, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2 and MV 3.