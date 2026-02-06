The extremely tear-resistant three-ply KFI 357 fleece filter bags deliver impressively high suction power and dust filtration. They are also designed for heavy-duty use, for example for vacuuming coarse and wet dirt. Specially developed for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 1 Classic, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2 and MV 3, and the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners SE 4, SE 4001 and SE 4002. Scope of supply: four bags.