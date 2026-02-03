Window vac WV 2 Plus
Easy to handle, no dripping water thanks to suction, and huge time savings – with the original Window Vac set from Kärcher, windows are sparkling clean and streak-free in no time.
With the innovative Window Vac, Kärcher has revolutionised window cleaning. When you use the original Kärcher Window Vac, cleaning becomes child's play, saving you a great deal of time and effort. Thanks to the electrical suction, the annoyance of dripping water is now a thing of the past. The intelligent combination of the spray bottle and the microfibre wiping cloth, along with the suction function of the Window Vac, ensures extremely effective cleaning and sparkling clean windows – without streaks or residues. Furthermore, the handy and ergonomic Kärcher Window Vac allows for particularly hygienic window cleaning because there is no direct contact with dirty water.
Features and benefits
Quick to emptyThe dirty water tank can always be emptied quickly and easily when required.
Exchangeable suction nozzleChoose between a large or small suction nozzle, based on the size of the cleaning surface.
LED display in field of viewEnergy management made easy: the LED display integrated in the on/off switch indicates in good time when the battery needs to be recharged.
Lightweight and quiet
- Its low weight and pleasantly low noise level make window cleaning with the WV 2 even more convenient.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
3 times faster
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip-free and streak-free results
- Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
- Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
Diverse applications
- The Window Vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors and shower cabins.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery run time (min)
|35
|Battery charge time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 105
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|0.6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 280 x 320
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Standard with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergents: Window cleaner RM 503, 20 ml
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles