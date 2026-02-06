Battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery

With fast chain speed and long blade: the CNS 36-35 Battery chain saw is perfect for demanding tree maintenance tasks.

Even thick branches are no problem for the CNS 36-35 Battery chain saw thanks to its outstanding speed and optimal cutting width. The chain tensioning system, which requires no tools, and the automatic chain lubrication make operation extremely simple – whether for professionals or beginners. The chain saw brake and two-switch system always ensure safety during use. The following are included in the scope of supply: battery chain saw, bar, chain, bar guard and oil bottle.

Features and benefits
Battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery: Chain tensioning without tools
The chain is simply tensioned using a knob.
Battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery: Automatic chain lubrication
For low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.
Battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery: Kickback protection
The chain stops immediately – for maximum safety in the event of a recoil effect.
Bumper spikes
  • Safe guiding and precise cuts because the chain saw attaches to the material that is to be cut.
Top-class speed
  • High chain speed of 21 m/s – for fast cutting work.
Varied applications
  • 35-centimetre-long saw blade – ideal for all conventional applications.
Safety unlocking
  • Prevents unintentional start-up of the chain saw.
Transparent oil tank
  • Users can check the oil level at any time at a transparent inspection window.
Brushless motor
  • For a longer running time and improved lifetime for the device.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Guide rail (cm) 35
Chain speed (m/s) 21
Chain pitch 3/8" LP
Drive link thickness 1.1 mm / 0.043"
Number of drive links 52
Oil tank capacity (ml) 190
Guaranteed sound power level (dB(A)) 104
Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²) 3.6
Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²) 4.9
Drive Brushless motor
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 36
Performance per battery charge * (Cuts) max. 200 (5.0 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 50 (5.0 Ah)
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 825 x 222 x 235

* Ø branches: 10 cm

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Guide rail
  • Saw chain
  • Oil bottle

Equipment

  • Chain guard
  • Chain tensioning without tools
  • Automatic chain lubrication
  • Chain brake
  • Oil level indicator
Videos
Application areas
  • Branches
  • Firewood
  • Trees
Accessories
