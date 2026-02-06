A gardener's eye delights at clean lines and defined shapes, which make a garden appear lovingly tended. But when mowing alongside rocks, paths or a patio, a lawn mower can never produce a clean, crisp edge. That's where the powerful battery powered GSH 18-20 Battery grass & shrub shears come into their own. The 12 cm wide grass blade trims lawn edges with ultimate precision. Plus its low weight and high-power battery make it the perfect tool for working for long periods without stopping and for powerful cutting performance. And that's not all it can do: It can also tend to neatly shaped shrubs - provided the right blade is attached, of course. The 20 cm long shrub blade, with double-edged, diamond-ground cutting edges, can be quickly secured to place using the screw-in system without any need for tools. Once those ragged lawn edges and stray branches have all been tamed, the versatile 2-in-1 tool can be hung up in a shed or garage by means of the loop integrated into the blade guard. Space-saving storage of the tool until its power is next called upon.