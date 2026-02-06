Battery lawn trimmer LTR 18-30 Battery Set
The all-rounder for crisp lawn edges, ergonomic work and easy access in corners: the battery powered LTR 18-30 Battery lawn trimmer set. Incl. battery and fast charger.
The battery powered LTR 18-30 Battery lawn trimmer set is a genuine all-rounder. With its twisted cutting line, the trimmer guarantees a precise cut and also makes easy work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The line is always set at the perfect length thanks to the automatic line adjustment feature. The edge-cutting function ensures the trimmer leaves clean, crisp edges alongside paths and patios. The tilt angle is also easy to adjust for trimming grass beneath low-hanging obstacles. Accidental damage to nearby flowers and trees is prevented by using the fold-out plant guard. Both the telescopic handle and height-adjustable two-handed grip ensure an ergonomic upright working position. One battery and a fast charger are included with delivery.
Features and benefits
Efficient cutting systemThe cutting function makes light work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The twisted line guarantees a precise cut and quiet operation.
Edge cuttingRotating trimmer head for clean, crisp lawn edges along patios and paths.
Adjustable trimmer headErgonomic trimming solution, even under low obstacles such as garden benches.
Fold-out plant guard
- Protects plants from damage when trimming alongside flowerbeds and close to trees.
Telescopic handle
- Adapts to suit the height of the individual user. For an upright working position that prevents backache and injury.
Ergonomic handle design
- Rubberised handle for a secure grip and extra comfort.
- Height-adjustable two-handed grip. For an ergonomic working posture.
Automatic line extension
- Automatic adjustment guarantees the line is always the ideal length for the job.
Handy protective cover
- The protective cover protects the user from flying grass trimmings.
- The add-on rests make it simple to set the trimmer aside when taking a break from work.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Optimum use of trimmer blades
- Ideal for particularly work-intensive jobs, such as weeding.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (cm)
|30
|Strimmer cutter
|Line head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Trimmer line geometry
|twisted
|Line diameter (mm)
|1.6
|Speed regulation
|no
|Speed (rpm)
|7800
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Performance per battery charge * (m)
|max. 350 (2.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 30 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 83
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1325 x 312 x 315
* Lawn edge
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
Equipment
- Coil
- Plant guard
- Tilt adjustment
- Additional handle
- Rotatable trimmer head
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges