Battery tree lopper TLO 18-32 Battery
Cut branches at the push of a button: The battery tree lopper and its high-quality bypass blade cuts branches with a diameter of up to 3 cm effortlessly and without the need for force.
Branches a diameter of up to 3 cm are no match for Kärcher's battery tree lopper. Thanks to its high-quality bypass blade, you can cut these without the need for force – regardless of how difficult they are to reach. And you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree with the hook that also acts as a clamp. Cutting branches has never been so easy.
Features and benefits
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platformThe device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Bypass bladeCuts particularly precisely and without the need for force.
Extensive reachEven reaching higher branches is no problem.
Hook acts as a clamp
- Thanks to the hook that also acts as a clamp, you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree.
Safety unlocking
- Prevents unintentional start-up of the tree lopper.
Rubber handle
- For maximum comfort, especially when working for prolonged periods.
Steel blade with Teflon coating
- The high-quality steel blade ensures a long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Drive
|Brush motor
|Overall length (cm)
|91
|Cutting force dead wood (cm)
|2.8
|Cutting force fresh wood (cm)
|3
|Cutting force (Nm)
|250
|Noise level (dB(A))
|80
|Blade material
|Steel with Teflon coating
|Blade thickness (mm)
|4.8
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (Cuts)
|max. 375 (2.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 20 (2.5 Ah) / max. 40 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|911 x 96 x 209
* Ø branches: 3 cm
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
Equipment
- Handle: rigid, single pole
- Cutting blade type: Bypass
- Branch hook
Videos
Application areas
- Higher branches
- Branches