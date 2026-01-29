Battery tree lopper TLO 18-32 Battery

Cut branches at the push of a button: The battery tree lopper and its high-quality bypass blade cuts branches with a diameter of up to 3 cm effortlessly and without the need for force.

Branches a diameter of up to 3 cm are no match for Kärcher's battery tree lopper. Thanks to its high-quality bypass blade, you can cut these without the need for force – regardless of how difficult they are to reach. And you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree with the hook that also acts as a clamp. Cutting branches has never been so easy.

Features and benefits
Battery tree lopper TLO 18-32 Battery: 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
The device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Battery tree lopper TLO 18-32 Battery: Bypass blade
Bypass blade
Cuts particularly precisely and without the need for force.
Battery tree lopper TLO 18-32 Battery: Extensive reach
Extensive reach
Even reaching higher branches is no problem.
Hook acts as a clamp
  • Thanks to the hook that also acts as a clamp, you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree.
Safety unlocking
  • Prevents unintentional start-up of the tree lopper.
Rubber handle
  • For maximum comfort, especially when working for prolonged periods.
Steel blade with Teflon coating
  • The high-quality steel blade ensures a long lifetime.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Drive Brush motor
Overall length (cm) 91
Cutting force dead wood (cm) 2.8
Cutting force fresh wood (cm) 3
Cutting force (Nm) 250
Noise level (dB(A)) 80
Blade material Steel with Teflon coating
Blade thickness (mm) 4.8
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Performance per battery charge * (Cuts) max. 375 (2.5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 20 (2.5 Ah) / max. 40 (5.0 Ah)
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 2.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 911 x 96 x 209

* Ø branches: 3 cm

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included

Equipment

  • Handle: rigid, single pole
  • Cutting blade type: Bypass
  • Branch hook
Battery tree lopper TLO 18-32 Battery
Battery tree lopper TLO 18-32 Battery
Videos
Application areas
  • Higher branches
  • Branches
Accessories
All products that match the battery