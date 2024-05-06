The Kärcher Home & Garden App
How WOW is that? With the Kärcher Home & Garden app you can easily control your Smart Control high-pressure cleaner via smartphone, receive status updates and have access to clever services. Pretty smart, right?
The cleaning expert in your pocket
Remove dirt from your bike, clean your terrace, clean your car – it all becomes easier with the Kärcher Home & Garden app. Not only do you control your smart helpers, the app also helps you step by step when setting up new devices and gives you access to many extra services. For high-pressure cleaners with Smart Control, for example, the Kärcher application advisor will show you how to avoid involuntary damage and give your favorite items the WOW back gently and effectively.
Advantages that make the difference
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Optionally control devices via smartphone. Bluetooth for direct communication between the Smart Control high-pressure cleaner and the app.
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Get the most out of your products and accessories and discover additional application options thanks to the application advisor with concentrated Kärcher expert knowledge for the best cleaning results.
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Assembly instructions and device overview for easy commissioning of new devices.
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Clean more gently and efficiently. Avoid application errors and accidental damage.
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Order accessories and cleaning products directly via the app.
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Important questions and answers about your devices directly in the app.
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Statistics on the usage of your Smart Control pressure washer.
The following smart Kärcher devices are currently supported:
- Smart and power control high-pressure cleaner
SMART AND POWER CONTROL HIGH PRESSURE CLEANER
Become a cleaning expert
So you play in the premier class! The Kärcher Smart Control devices are the first high-pressure cleaners with app control. No matter what you want to clean, the smart application advisor will show you the right setting and transfer it from your smartphone directly to your Kärcher. Always the right pressure, always the right accessories – for optimal cleaning results and a superior cleaning experience.
Clean the terrace, clean the car – everything becomes easier with the Kärcher Home & Garden app. Not only do you control your smart helpers, the app also helps you step by step when setting up new devices and gives you access to many extra services. With high-pressure cleaners in the Smart and Power Control range, you get concentrated expert knowledge on the subject of high-pressure cleaning from the application advisor. For example, with step-by-step instructions tailored specifically to your device and accessories, with which you can get the most out of your products, avoid damage and give your favorite pieces the WOW back gently and effectively.
DOWNLOAD
The Kärcher Home & Garden app is available free of charge in the Apple App Store or Google Play. Simply download and start smartly controlling your home and garden.