Become a cleaning expert

So you play in the premier class! The Kärcher Smart Control devices are the first high-pressure cleaners with app control. No matter what you want to clean, the smart application advisor will show you the right setting and transfer it from your smartphone directly to your Kärcher. Always the right pressure, always the right accessories – for optimal cleaning results and a superior cleaning experience.

Clean the terrace, clean the car – everything becomes easier with the Kärcher Home & Garden app. Not only do you control your smart helpers, the app also helps you step by step when setting up new devices and gives you access to many extra services. With high-pressure cleaners in the Smart and Power Control range, you get concentrated expert knowledge on the subject of high-pressure cleaning from the application advisor. For example, with step-by-step instructions tailored specifically to your device and accessories, with which you can get the most out of your products, avoid damage and give your favorite pieces the WOW back gently and effectively.