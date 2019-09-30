New compact Pressure Washer range
Why Karcher makes a difference. Whether gentle treatment or powerful cleaning – Karcher pressure washers offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task. Where previously dirt dominated, now there is nothing but cleanliness. Karcher adds value to your environment and gives back value: old becomes new, shabby becomes chic. Passionate engineering, the highest quality requirements and decades of experience in the development of innovative high-pressure cleaners make this possible.
Products
Simple to transport
The second carrying handle on the underside of the Compact devices enables them to be stored simply on a shelf or in the boot of a car.
Easy to store
The K 4 to 7 models have high-quality aluminium telescopic handles which can be conveniently extended and pushed together again – ideal for storage.
Innovative hose storage concept
The clever way to store your hose: the high-pressure hose of the K 5 and K 7 models can be conveniently wound up and secured with the elastic strap for transport or to store it after use.
Application areas for pressure washers
Pressure washing is the most effective way to clean outdoors and is extremely easy: connect your device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer, and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for patio or decking, car cleaning, clearing the guttering or even cleaing the bins, the application possibilities are virtually unlimited. The pressure is always greatest at the nozzle and the distance of the nozzle to the surface being cleaned should be adjusted accordingly to get the perfect cleaning result. Our practical examples show how you can achieve the best results with your pressure washer.
Pressure washers offer the right solution for every cleaning task!
Our research shows that some of the more common outdoor cleaning projects include:
- bicycles
- lawn and garden tools/machines
- patio furniture
- fences and walkways
- motorcycles and scooters
- small cars
- steps and entrances
- mid-size cars, trucks and SUV's
- brick and stone walls
- RV's and off-road vehicles
- swimming pools and large patio areas
- home exteriors and driveways
Performance classes
The cleaning performance of a pressure washer is determined by the combination of water pressure and water volume. The better these two factors are aligned, the easier it is to remove stubborn dirt and the quicker large surface areas can be cleaned. Kärcher puts its devices into specific performance classes based on different cleaning requirements. The larger the surface area to be cleaned and/or the more stubborn the dirt, the higher the performance class recommended. To clean large surface areas such as façades, a K 7 device with matching accessories is recommended. As well as offering better performance, higher performance classes also offer practical additional functions. These include longer hose lengths for a considerably greater working radius. This ensures short set-up and dismantling times and considerably more comfort, especially in the case of frequent use.
Accessories and detergents
The whole package counts. With the right combination of accessories and cleaning agents, even the most stubborn dirt won't stand a chance. Genuine Kärcher accessories increase the cleaning performance, reduce the time required to complete a project and reduce the overall effort needed to achieve the desired results.
Accessories
Expand your pressure washer’s range of applications with Kärcher accessories.
Detergents
Achieve faster results with Kärcher’s specially formulated cleaning and care agents.