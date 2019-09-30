New compact Pressure Washer range

Why Karcher makes a difference. Whether gentle treatment or powerful cleaning – Karcher pressure washers offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task. Where previously dirt dominated, now there is nothing but cleanliness. Karcher adds value to your environment and gives back value: old becomes new, shabby becomes chic. Passionate engineering, the highest quality requirements and decades of experience in the development of innovative high-pressure cleaners make this possible.

New compact

Products

The new Compact range

  • The pressure washers in the new robust Compact range are especially
    compact and extremely versatile. The K 4 – K 7 models can be used both
    while upright and while lying flat.
  • The convenient PremiumFlex anti-twist hose on the K 7 is especially robust.
    And the high-pressure hose on the K 4 model can be hung up over the
    front cover so it is within reach at all times.
  • Thanks to the integrated suction mechanism, detergents can be applied
    without any extra effort.
  • The motors of the K 4 to 7 models are water-cooled – for maximum
    performance and long-term durability.
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    Transportation compact range

    Simple to transport

    The second carrying handle on the underside of the Compact devices enables them to be stored simply on a shelf or in the boot of a car.

    Storage compact range

    Easy to store

    The K 4 to 7 models have high-quality aluminium telescopic handles which can be conveniently extended and pushed together again – ideal for storage.

    Hoste storage compact range

    Innovative hose storage concept

    The clever way to store your hose: the high-pressure hose of the K 5 and K 7 models can be conveniently wound up and secured with the elastic strap for transport or to store it after use.

    Application areas for pressure washers

    Pressure washing is the most effective way to clean outdoors and is extremely easy: connect your device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer, and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for patio or decking, car cleaning, clearing the guttering or even cleaing the bins, the application possibilities are virtually unlimited. The pressure is always greatest at the nozzle and the distance of the nozzle to the surface being cleaned should be adjusted accordingly to get the perfect cleaning result. Our practical examples show how you can achieve the best results with your pressure washer.

    Anwendungen

    Pressure washers offer the right solution for every cleaning task!

    Our research shows that some of the more common outdoor cleaning projects include:

    • bicycles
    • lawn and garden tools/machines
    • patio furniture
    • fences and walkways
    • motorcycles and scooters
    • small cars
    • steps and entrances
    • mid-size cars, trucks and SUV's
    • brick and stone walls
    • RV's and off-road vehicles
    • swimming pools and large patio areas
    • home exteriors and driveways

    Performance classes

    The cleaning performance of a pressure washer is determined by the combination of water pressure and water volume. The better these two factors are aligned, the easier it is to remove stubborn dirt and the quicker large surface areas can be cleaned. Kärcher puts its devices into specific performance classes based on different cleaning requirements. The larger the surface area to be cleaned and/or the more stubborn the dirt, the higher the performance class recommended. To clean large surface areas such as façades, a K 7 device with matching accessories is recommended. As well as offering better performance, higher performance classes also offer practical additional functions. These include longer hose lengths for a considerably greater working radius. This ensures short set-up and dismantling times and considerably more comfort, especially in the case of frequent use.

    Leistungsklassen K 4
    K 4
    Leistungsklassen K 5
    K 5
    Leistungsklasse K7
    K 7

    Accessories and detergents

    The whole package counts. With the right combination of accessories and cleaning agents, even the most stubborn dirt won't stand a chance. Genuine Kärcher accessories increase the cleaning performance, reduce the time required to complete a project and reduce the overall effort needed to achieve the desired results.

    H&G accessories

    Accessories

    Expand your pressure washer’s range of applications with Kärcher accessories.

    Karcher detergents

    Detergents

    Achieve faster results with Kärcher’s specially formulated cleaning and care agents.