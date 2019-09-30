New compact Pressure Washer range

Application areas for pressure washers

Pressure washing is the most effective way to clean outdoors and is extremely easy: connect your device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer, and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for patio or decking, car cleaning, clearing the guttering or even cleaing the bins, the application possibilities are virtually unlimited. The pressure is always greatest at the nozzle and the distance of the nozzle to the surface being cleaned should be adjusted accordingly to get the perfect cleaning result. Our practical examples show how you can achieve the best results with your pressure washer.