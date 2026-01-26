Spray gun set
All set to water the garden in an instant: In addition to the spray gun, the spray gun set also includes a tap adapter as well as 2 hose connectors – one of which has Aqua Stop.
A set with everything you need for watering the garden in comfort. The spray gun simplifies the work thanks to a lockable handle with snap-in function, whereby the water flow is permanently maintained. Two spraying patterns can also be set: Point and cone jet. Flower and plant beds can thus be easily watered, also patios and garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt. In addition to the spray gun, the set also includes a G3/4" tap adapter with G1/2" reducer as well as 2 hose connectors (one with Aqua Stop). The connector with Aqua Stop prevents the water flow at the end of the garden hose, also when, e.g., the nozzle is taken off when the tap is turned on. What's more: Sprayers and connectors from Kärcher are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems and can be connected to your garden hose without problem.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic control valve
- Regulation of the flow rate with one hand.
Easy locking of the trigger handle
- For convenient and continuous watering.
Spraying pattern continuously definable from hard jet to cone jet
- Ideal for watering (cone jet) and cleaning (point jet).
Aqua Stop
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Hose connectors (1/2", 5/8")
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|167 x 42 x 142
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Locking at handle
- Water flow regulation
- Self-draining function
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Application areas
- Plant watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Light dirt