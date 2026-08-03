Equipped with a connection for a standard garden hose, the hose can be easily attached and the spray pattern of the water jet can be adjusted between two settings at any time. Thanks to the smooth-running wheels, the trolley is also a loyal companion for our little ones and will never leave their side. This item is an imitation toy. Fully functional scale model replica of a high pressure washer. Can be connected to garden hose (hose coupling not included). Product size: 20 x 19 x 40 cm. WARNING! Age group: 3+. Safety information: not suitable for children under 3 years old due to small parts and choking hazard. Long cord; strangulation hazard. Please follow the operating instructions. Toy must be assembled by an adult. Never allow a child to play with the toy without adult supervision. Maximum pressure of the connected water: max. 3 bar. *Only for EU countries.