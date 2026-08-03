Equipped with a connection for a standard garden hose, the hose can be easily attached and the spray pattern of the water jet can be adjusted and changed at any time. So both the kids and the parents have fun! This item is an imitation toy. Fully functional scale model replica of a handheld pressure washer. Can be connected to garden hose (hose coupling not included). Product size: 41 x 16 cm. WARNING! Age group: 3+. Safety information: not suitable for children under 3 years old due to small parts and choking hazard. Please follow the operating instructions. Toy must be assembled by an adult. Never allow a child to play with the toy without adult supervision. Maximum pressure of the connected water: max. 3 bar. *Only for EU countries.