The professional Puzzi 10/2 Adv spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher delivers excellent suction power, as well as providing hygienic cleaning results and ensuring that textile surfaces can be used again quickly. For this purpose, the spray extraction machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the textile fibres, then removes it again with the dislodged dirt, making it perfect for cleaning carpets and other textile surfaces. With the help of an optionally available power brush and its rotating roller brush, the area performance is increased and the cleaning performance intensified. The built-in defoamer dosing prevents excessive foaming in the dirty water tank, especially when rinsing shampooed carpets. The robust design of the Puzzi 10/2 Adv ensures a long lifetime and high cost-effectiveness – ideal for building service contractors or in the hotel and hospitality sector. The appliance lid and the floor nozzle are transparent for a better view of the dirty water. The following is included: a 240 mm carpet floor nozzle, a connection for the PW power brush, a storage compartment for RM tabs, an ergonomic carrying handle and a cable hook.