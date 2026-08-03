Spray extraction machine Puzzi 8/1 Adv
With a 240 mm carpet nozzle and a short upholstery nozzle as standard – the Puzzi 8/1 Adv spray extraction cleaner is designed for particularly fast and thorough cleaning of upholstery and carpeted areas.
Thanks to its excellent back suction performance, the professional Puzzi 8/1 Adv spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher delivers excellent and hygienic cleaning results, as well as ensuring that textile surfaces can be used again quickly. For this purpose, the spray extraction machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the textile fibres, then removes it again with the dislodged dirt, making it perfect for cleaning upholstery, carpets and other textile surfaces. Its robust, compact design ensures a long lifetime and thus high cost-effectiveness – ideal for building service contractors, the hotel and hospitality sector or for cleaning vehicle interiors. The appliance lid, upholstery nozzle and floor nozzle are transparent for a better view of the dirty water. An inspection window on the handle further increases the monitoring options. The low weight of the Puzzi 8/1 Adv and an ergonomic carrying handle allow it to be transported with one hand. Large push-buttons that can be operated by hand or foot also increase convenience for the user.
Features and benefits
Excellent cleaning performancePerfect fibre-deep cleaning of textile and carpet surfaces. Fast drying means that surfaces can quickly be used again thanks to the excellent back suction performance. Excellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect.
Ergonomically designed and extra-short upholstery nozzleHandle and pressure switches can be operated with just one finger. Practical knob shape allows different holding positions. Red nozzle mouthpiece ensures efficient water consumption.
Comprehensive set of carpet cleaning accessoriesFlexible suction lip for optimum suction angle and ultimate drying results. 240 mm wide floor nozzle with integrated spray/suction tube. Ergonomic two-handed grip for extra user comfort.
Light weight and compact, robust design
- Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps.
- Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
- Long service life ensures high efficiency.
Removable, smart 2-in-1 container
- Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank.
- Convenient and simple to remove dirty water.
- Quick-start illustration for simple operation.
Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons
- No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use.
- Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation.
- 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off.
Large rear wheels and flexible 360° steering rollers
- Easy manoeuvring even on uneven surfaces.
- Particularly manoeuvrable and flexible to handle when cleaning.
Folding cable hook
- For safe storage of the power cable.
- Practical and protects the cables.
- The machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Large, open, fresh water filling opening
- Convenient, safe and quickly filled with fresh water.
- Clearly visible maximum level indicator.
- No spillage when dragging or pushing back the machine.
Integrated storage for the upholstery nozzle and the carpet nozzle
- Thanks to the clip design, the upholstery nozzle is always within reach.
- Integrated suction tube holder with a floor nozzle in the carrying handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|12 - 18
|Air flow (l/s)
|71
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|270 / 27
|Spray rate (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|8 / 7
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1200
|Pump capacity (W)
|40
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|524 x 332 x 442
Scope of supply
- Short upholstery nozzle with handle
- spray/suction hose: 2.5 m
- Cable hook
- Floor nozzle: 240 mm
- spray/suction gun
- D-handle for spray/suction tube
- removable 2-in-1 container for fresh/dirty water
- spray/suction tube: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- integrated accessory storage for upholstery/crevice nozzle
- integrated accessory storage for floor nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture
- For intermediate cleaning and targeted stain removal on carpets
- For cleaning all textile surfaces – including car interiors
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered car seats
- For targeted fibre-deep cleaning of smaller carpeted areas
- For cleaning upholstery and textile surfaces in hygienically sensitive areas
- For fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile floor coverings