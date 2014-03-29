References – worldwide.

Greiwing Logistics/Germany

As one of Europe's leading providers, Greiwing offers complete tailor-made solutions across all areas of silo logistics.

Ultra-modern cleaning systems for tanks and silos, and specially trained, experienced staff ensure the highest standards of silo cleaning.

As a member of the DVTI (German association for tank interior cleaning), Greiwing issues the European Cleaning Document (ECD). SQAS approval also guarantees a high standard of work safety, quality and environmental protection.

In 2012, the global logistics service provider from the Westphalian town of Greven opened a public cleaning system for silo trailers at its new site in Leipheim.

With two cleaning lines featuring cleaning heads, hot water generation via an HWE 4000 E, chemical dosing and a drying facility, the Kärcher system is designed for interior cleaning of silo trucks. Up to 40 trucks per day can be cleaned here quickly and efficiently.