Scrubber dryers B 110 R Classic Bp +D75
Powerful ride-on scrubber dryer with generous 110 l tanks, 75 cm wide disc brush head, KIK key system and EASY Operation Switch for easy operation.
Designed for long work intervals on medium-sized areas, our particularly quiet ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R Classic, equipped with a large battery compartment, easily cleans up to 4,500 square metres per hour. It also has generous 110-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water, the economical eco!efficiency mode, reliable and proven disc brush engineering with a working width of 75 centimetres and a squeegee made of high-quality die-cast aluminium with market-leading suction performance. The intelligent KIK key system for individual assignment of access rights to the machine's functions, the multilingual display, the clever EASY Operation switch and colour-coded control elements ensure very easy operation. For even more working comfort and safety, the machine is also equipped with highly visible daytime running lights.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large, colour display
- No separate battery charger necessary.
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Can be used with various battery types.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Brush motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank ( )
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3150
|Battery (V)
|24
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|75 / 40
|aisle turning width (cm)
|175
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|251
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1635 x 975 x 1265
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses