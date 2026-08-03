Designed for long work intervals on medium-sized areas, our particularly quiet ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R Classic, equipped with a large battery compartment, easily cleans up to 4,500 square metres per hour. It also has generous 110-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water, the economical eco!efficiency mode, reliable and proven disc brush engineering with a working width of 75 centimetres and a squeegee made of high-quality die-cast aluminium with market-leading suction performance. The intelligent KIK key system for individual assignment of access rights to the machine's functions, the multilingual display, the clever EASY Operation switch and colour-coded control elements ensure very easy operation. For even more working comfort and safety, the machine is also equipped with highly visible daytime running lights.