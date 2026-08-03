The very easy to use, battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R Classic features a squeegee with market leading suction performance as well as a 75 centimetre wide roller brush head with time saving pre-sweeping function – both made of high quality die-cast aluminium. 110-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water not only enable longer working periods, but also area performance of up to 4,500 square metres per hour. Thanks to its compact construction design, the B 110 R Classic is very agile and is therefore also very suitable for cleaning angled areas. The integrated daytime running lights ensure the best overview and visibility. The high contact pressure of the rollers ensures excellent cleaning results and, if necessary, they can be changed quickly and easily. A large display for setting all important functions in over 30 languages and easy-to-understand, colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use. The intelligent KIK key system for individual assignment of access rights to the machine's functions also prevents unwanted operating errors.