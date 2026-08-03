Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 120
Sophisticated roller technology with 120 cm working width and sweeping attachment characterise the battery-powered combo ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + R 120 with 10 km/h speed.
Thanks to the superb equipment with the newly developed squeegee with optimised air flow and the also redesigned roller brush head with integrated sweeping function for picking up coarse dirt, the ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + R 120 delivers top cleaning results. The machine also impresses with its comprehensive equipment, including 2 wear-free EC turbines, time-saving Auto Fill function for the 260-litre fresh water tank, manual tank rinsing system and Dose detergent dosing system. A separate pre-sweep unit for larger amounts of coarse dirt, fine dust filters, side brush and work light are also on board. The B 260 RI Combo + R 120 is specially designed for tough industrial applications, as, for example, the coarse dirt basket made of stainless steel and the solid bumpers prove. The driving speed of up to 10 km/h and working width of 120 cm enable a high area performance in next to no time. A steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high. A very powerful 36 V/630 Ah battery is also available as an option.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|1200
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1340
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1340
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|260 / 260
|Waste container (l)
|32 / 60
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|12000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|8400
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 630
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|600 - 1200
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|230
|aisle turning width (cm)
|2950
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 8900
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|2020
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1855
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2950 x 1330 x 2170
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, curved
- Side brush
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Adjustable steering wheel
- Sweeping function
- Vacuum sweeper unit (including side brushes)
- Long-life turbine
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch