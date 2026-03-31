High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 Cage Classic

The HD 5/11 Cage Classic high-pressure cleaner with 110 bar water pressure, low weight, high mobility, durability and a robust tubular steel frame for the toughest jobs.

A lot of power for less money: thanks to its robust steel frame, the HD 5/11 Cage Classic high-pressure cleaner has been designed for even the harshest conditions. Easy to transport thanks to the ergonomic handle, the long-lasting machine is suitable for stationary and, in particular, mobile applications. It can be mounted on the floor or on the wall. And finally, the HD 5/11 Cage Classic naturally also impresses with its cleaning power (110 bar pressure).

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 Cage Classic: Durable and robust
Durable and robust
With its brass cylinder heads, the 3-piston axial-piston motor unit ensures an exceptionally long service life. The sturdy pipe frame provides protection in continuous heavy-duty use. Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life.
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 Cage Classic: Versatile
Versatile
The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall. Can be used vertically or horizontally.
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 Cage Classic: Maintenance-friendly
Maintenance-friendly
Excellent access to all relevant components. The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed and cleaned with no tools required.
Compact design with high mobility
  • Very compact construction style and minimal weight.
  • Comfortable handle for simple carrying.
  • Space-saving storage and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) up to 110 / up to 11
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 160 / 16
Connected load (kW) 2.2
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 21.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 23.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 475 x 335 x 340

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 600 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • High-pressure spray lance

Equipment

  • Pressure cut-off
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 Cage Classic
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 Cage Classic
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Service station cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents