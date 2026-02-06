Powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in the HDS compact class from Kärcher: with the unique eco!efficiency mode the HDS 6/14 C combines economical and environment-friendly work with superb comfort for the user. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. The operation is also effortless, after all the machine has an intuitive single-button operation. Large wheels and a steering roller/castor ensure smooth mobility, whereas the robust chassis with integrated tanks for fuel and cleaning agent also survives tougher applications without difficulty. Practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc. round off the clever concept ofthe 1-phase machine.