We continue to offer support to essential service providers during the lock down

Simply submit your details below and we will get back to you

HEALTHCARE

Kärcher is adapting our business so we can more effectively serve our customers and the community during this unprecedented time. Therefore we continue to offer service and support to essential service providers to ensure effective operations in a safe and clean environment. 

Submit your contact details and cleaning requirements below, and we will get back to you.

Contact form

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Conditions of Sale

  • Must provide essential services certificate from CIPRO
  • Collection at Kärcher Centers only*

Kärcher Center East Rand (Gauteng)

Cnr. Mount Joy & George Allen Rd.
Wilbart Ext.2
Germiston

Tel: + 27 11 657 7300 / 0860 karcher

karcher-center@karcher.co.za

S-A Head Office 

Kärcher Center Durban (KwaZulu-Natal)

33 Henry Pennington Rd (formerly Richmond Road)
Westmead
KwaZulu-Natal

Tel : + 27 31 713 4700
durban@karcher.co.za

Kärcher Nelspruit (Mpumalanga)

7 Mystic River Crescent
Riverside Park
1200


Tel: +27 13 757 0233 / +27013 757 0361

karcher-center@karcher.co.za