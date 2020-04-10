We continue to offer support to essential service providers during the lock down
Simply submit your details below and we will get back to you
Kärcher is adapting our business so we can more effectively serve our customers and the community during this unprecedented time. Therefore we continue to offer service and support to essential service providers to ensure effective operations in a safe and clean environment.
Submit your contact details and cleaning requirements below, and we will get back to you.
Conditions of Sale
- Must provide essential services certificate from CIPRO
- Collection at Kärcher Centers only*
Kärcher Center East Rand (Gauteng)
Cnr. Mount Joy & George Allen Rd.
Wilbart Ext.2
Germiston
Tel: + 27 11 657 7300 / 0860 karcher
karcher-center@karcher.co.za
S-A Head Office
Kärcher Center Durban (KwaZulu-Natal)
33 Henry Pennington Rd (formerly Richmond Road)
Westmead
KwaZulu-Natal
Tel : + 27 31 713 4700
durban@karcher.co.za
Kärcher Nelspruit (Mpumalanga)
7 Mystic River Crescent
Riverside Park
1200
Tel: +27 13 757 0233 / +27013 757 0361
karcher-center@karcher.co.za