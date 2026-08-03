Trolley Classic II
Trolley Classic II for quick maintenance cleaning. Cleaning trolley with waste disposal module, convenient mop press and two colour-coded 6-litre and 15-litre buckets.
Cleaning without tiring with the Trolley Classic II. Equipped with a very robust yet ergonomic mop press, the cost-effective cleaning trolley is ideal for day-to-day maintenance cleaning. It includes two colour-coded 6-litre and 15-litre buckets as well as a generous waste disposal module for quick waste disposal. Four rotatable wheels ensure easy handling, while the painted steel frame ensures a long lifetime.
Features and benefits
High quality
- High-quality materials and very robust, light design.
Best ergonomics
- Efficient, back-friendly wringing mechanism.
Easy manoeuvrability
- Four rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in restricted spaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Material
|Plastic coated steel / PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14.1
|Package weight (kg)
|16.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1070 x 660 x 1120
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1070 x 660 x 1120